Child killed, two injured after truck and light motor vehicle collide

A child was killed and two others injured following a collision between a truck and light motor vehicle on the N12 past the R28 in Westonaria, Gauteng, said paramedics on Tuesday.

ER24 paramedics spokesperson Russel Meiring said their paramedics, along with the provincial services, arrived on the scene at 10.37pm on Monday night to find the truck parked in the middle of the road while the light motor vehicle had come to a stop on the side of the road.

A man was found lying in the front of the vehicle while a child and young woman were found lying in the light motor vehicle.

“Medics assessed the patients and found that the young child, a girl, had sustained numerous injuries and showed no signs of life. Nothing could be done for her and she was declared dead,” Meiring said.

“The man lying in the front of the vehicle was found in a critical condition while the young woman had sustained moderate injuries,” he added.

The driver of the truck escaped injury. Medics treated the patients and provided the critically injured man with advanced life support interventions. The patients were transported to nearby hospitals for further treatment.

In a separate incident, 12 people were injured when a taxi crashed into a light pole on Beaumont Road in Booysens, Pretoria, on Tuesday morning.

ER24 personnel, along with other services, arrived on the scene at 5.55am to find the taxi against a light pole. Several people were found walking around the scene while one woman was found lying trapped inside.

Meiring said paramedics assessed the patients and found that eleven people had sustained minor to moderate injuries while the entrapped woman was in a critical condition.

Specialised equipment had to be used to free the woman.

“Once freed, paramedics treated the patients and provided the critically injured woman with advanced life support interventions. Once treated, the patients were transported to various hospitals for further care,” Meiring said.

The details surrounding both incidents were unknown, local authorities were on the scenes for further investigations.

– African News Agency

