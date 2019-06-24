Man, 42, seriously injured in cash-in-transit heist in Johannesburg

A 42-year-old man was left seriously wounded after he was shot during a cash-in-transit heist on Chris Hani Road in Soweto, Johannesburg, paramedics said on Monday.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said their paramedics, along with another service, arrived on the scene at 11.35am on Monday to find the local authorities already in attendance.

He said a man was found lying on the pavement next to a taxi. Medics assessed the man and found that he had sustained a gunshot wound to his upper leg, leaving him in a serious condition.

“The man was treated for his injuries and provided with pain-relief medication before he was transported to a nearby hospital for further care,” Meiring said.

The details surrounding the incident were unknown and local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.

– African News Agency

