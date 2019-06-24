Woman, 38, killed in Richmond house fire, KZN

A 38-year-old woman was killed after she suffered from smoke inhalation and minor burns when a fire broke out in the house in Russel Street in Richmond, KwaZulu Natal, emergency services said on Monday.

Netcare 911spokesperson Shawn Herbst said their personnel responded to a house fire at 10.47pm on Sunday night.

“Reports from the scene indicate that a 38-year-old female had sustained smoke inhalation and minor burns when a fire broke out in the house. The patient was transported to a nearby clinic in a serious condition prior to the ambulance arriving on scene where the crew were informed and re-routed to the clinic,” Herbst said.

“The patient had gone into cardiac arrest and a full advanced life support resuscitation was initiated. Despite best efforts by clinic staff, the patient’s injuries were too severe and she sadly died,” he said.

Circumstances leading up to the fire were still being investigated by the relevant authorities.

– African News Agency

