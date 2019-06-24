Man killed, four injured in Rustenburg crash

A man was killed and four others injured when a light motor vehicle crashed into the roadside barrier on the R24 in Olifants Nek outside of Rustenburg, emergency services said on Monday.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said its personnel, along with provincial services, arrived on the scene in the early hours of Sunday morning to find a wrecked vehicle parked on the side of the road against the barrier.

“One man was found lying approximately five metres away from the vehicle while four other men were found walking around on the scene. Medics assessed the men and found that one man had sustained numerous injuries and was in a critical condition while the four other men had sustained minor to moderate injuries,” said Meiring.

The patients were treated, while the critically injured man was provided with advanced life support interventions. Once treated, the patients were transported to nearby hospitals for further care.

“Unfortunately, on route to hospital, the critically injured man succumbed to his injuries. The details surrounding this incident are not yet known but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations,” Meiring said.

– African News Agency

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.