Two men seriously injured as car smashes into vibracrete wall in Gauteng

Two men were injured, one seriously, when the car they were travelling in veered out of control and smashed into a vibracrete wall along Frikkie Meyer Boulevard in Vanderbijlpark late on Sunday afternoon, paramedics said.

ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene at 4.20pm to find that one of the men had extricated himself and the other was still sitting in the car, ER24 spokesman Ross Campbell said.

“The 33-year-old man sitting in the vehicle had suffered moderate injuries; the other serious injuries. Both were treated on the scene before ER24 and provincial EMS transported the two to Mediclinic Emfuleni for further care,” Campbell said.

– African News Agency

