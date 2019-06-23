Eighteen people injured, two critically, as minibus taxi collides with truck in Gauteng

Eighteen people, including 10 children between the ages of four and seven, sustained moderate to serious injuries when the minibus taxi they were travelling in crashed into the side of a truck and trailer at an intersection on Old Vereeniging Road in Alrode, Alberton in Ekurhuleni on Sunday morning, paramedics said.

ER24 paramedics arrived on scene at 10.55am to find that all the passengers from the taxi had managed to extricate themselves from the wreck, ER24 spokesman Ross Campbell said.

“The two passengers up front had suffered serious to critical injuries. Advanced life support interventions were used to treat and stabilise them before one was flown by helicopter, and the other transported [by ambulance] to hospital for further care.”

Multiple emergency services were used to transport the injured to both the Germiston and Thelle Mogoerane hospitals, Campbell said.

– African News Agency

