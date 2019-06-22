Man seriously injured as train hits him

A man was seriously injured when he was hit by a train at a railway station in Johannesburg, paramedics said on Saturday.

Netcare 911 paramedics responded just before 8pm on Friday night to reports of a pedestrian accident at the Jeppestown railway station, Netcare 911 spokesman Shawn Herbst said.

“Reports from the scene indicate that an adult males was struck down by a train while crossing [the track]. The patient was assessed and found to be in a serious condition.”

He was treated on the scene and once stabilised was transported by ambulance to hospital for further treatment, Herbst said.

– African News Agency

