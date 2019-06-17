One person died, five injured in Pilanesberg crash

One person died and five other people were injured in a head-on collision between two light motor vehicles on the Lerome Road, north of Mogwase, just outside the Pilanesberg Nature Reserve, paramedics said on Monday.

ER24 spokesperson Ross Campbell said the man, in his mid 20s died in the accident on Sunday night.

“ER24 paramedics arrived at midnight to find all the patients still sitting in their vehicles. Unfortunately, nothing could be done for one of the male occupants who was declared dead on arrival,” he said.

“Two men and two women, all believed to be in their late 20s/early 30s, had suffered serious injuries, were treated, stabilised and taken to Moses Kotane Provincial Hospital and another private hospital in Rustenburg. A fifth patient who had suffered only minor injuries declined treatment and transport.”

Campbell said police were on the scene and would investigate the exact cause of the accident.

– African News Agency (ANA)

