One dead, four others injured in M1 Higginson Highway crash

One person died and four others where injured in a head on collision on the M1 Higginson Highway near Shallcross on Sunday evening around 10 pm.

Rescue Care spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said when paramedics arrived on the scene they found two vehicles had collided head on and had come to a halt in such a way that they were blocking the entire roadway.

“One man believed to be the driver of one vehicle had sustained major injuries and there was nothing more paramedics could do for the patient and he was declared deceased on the scene,” said Jamieson.

“Four occupants in the same vehicle had sustained major injuries. Two children aged two and 10 had sustained critical injuries and Advanced Life Support Paramedics worked to stabilise them on the scene before transporting them to a nearby hospital.”

He said the other driver sustained moderate injuries and was also transported to hospital for further care.

Events leading up to the crash were being investigated by the police.

– African News Agency (ANA)

