Four injured in Durban collision

Four people were left injured, one seriously so when two vehicles collided on the corner of Stanger Street and Argyle Road in Durban central just after midnight on Monday morning, Rescue Care paramedics said.

Spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said when paramedics arrived on the scene they found two vehicles had collided in T-bone format.

“One passenger was entrapped in the wreckage and whilst the Durban Fire Department worked to free the man, Rescue Care advanced life support paramedics stabilized the man,” he said.

“Once freed he was carefully extricated before being transported by Rescue Care to a nearby hospital. The remaining three occupants of both vehicles had sustained various injuries and were also stabilized on the scene before being transported to various hospitals.”

Jamieson said the events leading up to the collision were unknown but police were on the scene and would be investigating further.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.