Man dies, another injured as car slams into tree in Gauteng

A man died and another was injured when the car they were travelling in veered out of control and crashed into a tree alongside the road in Ekurhuleni in Gauteng in the early hours of Sunday morning, paramedics said.

Netcare 911 paramedics responded at 0.35am to reports of a serious car crash on the corner of Bird and Robert roads in Lilianton in Boksburg, Netcare 911 spokesman Shawn Herbst said.

Reports from the scene indicated that the driver of a car lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a tree.

”Paramedics assessed the scene and found two occupants in the vehicle, both males in their early 20s. One of the occupants sustained fatal injuries and was declared deceased on the scene; the second patient had sustained moderate injuries.

“He was treated on [the] scene and once stabilised was transported by ambulance to hospital for further treatment,” Herbst said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

