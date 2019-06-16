Woman airlifted to hospital after Free State car crash

Five people were injured, one critically, when two cars collided on the N1 southbound near the Kroonvaal plaza in Kroonstad in the Free State on Saturday night, paramedics said.

ER24 paramedics, along with another private service, arrived on the scene to find one car on the one side of the road while the second was found on the opposite side, E24 spokesman Russel Meiring said on Sunday.

Paramedics assessed the patients on the scene and found that one woman had sustained numerous injuries and was in a critical condition. Four other people, including two children, had sustained minor to moderate injuries.

The patients were treated for their injuries, and the critically injured woman provided with advanced life support interventions. Once treated, the critically injured woman was airlifted by a private medical helicopter to a nearby hospital.

The four other patients were transported by ambulances to nearby hospitals. The details surrounding the accident were not yet known, Meiring said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

