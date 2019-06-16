32 injured so far in KZN, Free State minibus taxi crashes over long-weekend

At least 32 people have been injured in reported road accidents in the Free State and KwaZulu-Natal involving minibus taxis since the start of the long-weekend, paramedics said on Sunday.

Fourteen people were injured on Friday afternoon when the minibus taxi they were travelling in overturned on Aliwal Street in Bloemfontein, ER24 spokesman Russel Meiring said.

ER24 personnel, along with other services, arrived on the scene at 3.55pm to find a minibus taxi lying on its side in the middle of the road. The passengers from the taxi had already moved to the side of the road.

Medics assessed the patients and found that 14 people had sustained minor to moderate injuries. Fortunately, no serious injuries or fatalities were found. The injured people were treated and then transported to various provincial hospitals for further care, Meiring said.

In a separate accident in KwaZulu-Natal, 13 people were injured when a minibus taxi also overturned on the R103 in Cato Ridge, Durban, on Saturday afternoon, he said.

ER24 personnel, along with other services, arrived on the scene at 4.15pm, where the taxi was lying on its side towards the side of the road. The passengers had already climbed out of the vehicle and were found seated on the grass.

Medics assessed the patients and found that 10 people had sustained minor injuries while three others had sustained moderate injuries. The patients were treated for their injuries and thereafter transported to nearby provincial hospitals for further care, Meiring said.

Another accident in KwaZulu-Natal, left five people injured on Saturday evening when a car and a minibus taxi crashed on the R56 in Richmond. ER24 medics, and other services, arrived on the scene at 6.30pm to find the taxi on the one side of the road and the car on the other side, he said.

Paramedics tended to the injured people and found that three had sustained moderate injuries while two others had sustained minor injuries. Paramedics treated the patients and thereafter transported them to nearby hospitals for further care. The cause of all three accidents had yet to be determined, Meiring said.

– African News Agency (ANA),

