Six die in fiery Limpopo car crash

South African Police Service (SAPS) officers in Giyani are investigating a case of culpable homicide after six people died when two cars collided on the R81 in the early hours of Sunday morning, Limpopo police said.

It was believed that two cars, a BMW and a Mercedes Benz, were travelling in opposite directions and collided head-on on the R81 between Giyani and Polokwane near Dingamazi village, Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said.

”During this collision, the BMW caught fire and burned with the occupants inside bringing the total number of fatalities to six, including the two drivers.”

The victims had yet to be identified and the cause of the crash was still being investigated, Ngoepe said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

