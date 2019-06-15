Man drowns in Vaal Dam after canoe sinks

A man drowned in the Vaal Dam at Deneysville after his canoe sank while he was attempting to retrieve fishing lines, the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) said on Saturday.

NSRI Vaal Dam duty crew were activated at 10.35am on Saturday morning following reports of a drowning in progress at Ratepayers’ Bay, station commander Jake Manten said.

”Our NSRI rescue runner was launched and rescue swimmers responded in our rescue vehicle, and Free State government health EMS [emergency medical services], Sasolburg fire and rescue services, the SA Police Service and police dive unit, and a police K9 search and rescue squad responded,” he said.

On arrival on the scene, a search commenced for a 35-year-old local man from Deneysville who had disappeared underwater after the canoe he was on sank while he was retrieving fishing lines and he got into difficulty.

It was suspected that cold water temperature of about 11 degrees Celsius may have contributed to the man getting into difficulty while attempting to swim to shore.

During a police dive search operation the body of the man was located and recovered by police divers. He was declared dead by paramedics.

Condolences were conveyed to family and friends of the deceased man. Police had opened an inquest docket, Manten said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

