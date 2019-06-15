Angler drowns after being swept off rocks in False Bay

A fisherman from Paarl drowned after he was swept off rocks at Rooi Els near Gordons Bay in False Bay on Saturday morning, the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) said.

NSRI Gordons Bay and NSRI Kleinmond were activated at 11.43am on Saturday morning following reports of a drowning in progress at Rooi Els, station commander Alan Meiklejohn said.

NSRI Gordons Bay dispatched the sea rescue craft Spirit of Surfski and NSRI rescue vehicles from Gordons Bay and Kleinmond, while GB Med Sec ambulance services, Western Cape government health emergency medical services and the EMS rescue squad, Cape Town fire and rescue services and their fire dive unit, and the South African Police Service (SAPS) also responded, he said.

NSRI ASR (Airborne Sea Rescue) and the EMS/AMS Skymed rescue helicopter were placed on alert.

On arrival on the scene, an adult man could be seen in the surf. He was taken on board the sea rescue craft where cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) efforts were commenced by NSRI medics.

On arrival at the NSRI base paramedics continued with extensive CPR efforts, but after all efforts to resuscitate the man were exhausted and he was declared dead.

The man and two friends were fishing from the rocks on the shoreline when waves swept over them. The two friends were able to brace themselves, preventing them from being swept off the rocks, but the Paarl man, aged about 45, was swept off the rocks and swept out to sea.

Condolences were conveyed to family and friends of the deceased man. Police had opened an inquest docket, Meiklejohn said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.