Two killed, eight injured after taxi crashes into tree in KZN

Two people were killed and eight others were injured when a taxi crashed into a tree off the R600 in Winterton, KwaZulu-Natal on Friday, paramedics said.

ER24 spokesperson, Russel Meiring said paramedics arrived on the scene on Friday morning to find several other services in attendance.

“A taxi was found on the side of the road. On assessment, medics found that two of the passengers had sustained numerous, fatal injuries. Nothing could be done for them and they were declared dead,” said Meiring.

Assessments showed that eight other patients sustained injuries ranging from minor to moderate.

“The patients were treated for their injuries and were thereafter transported to Ladysmith Provincial Hospital for further care. The details surrounding this incident are not yet known but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations,” Meiring said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.