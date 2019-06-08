Woman dies, two men injured in Gauteng car, truck crash

A woman was killed and two men were injured, one critically, when a truck and car collided on the N12 near the Voortrekker Road off-ramp in Alberton in Ekurhuleni late on Friday night, paramedics said.

ER24 personnel, along with other services, arrived on the scene to find the car on the side of the road. The truck was parked a short distance away, ER24 spokesman Russel Meiring said.

”On closer inspection, paramedics found three people lying inside the light motor vehicle. Paramedics assessed the patients and found that a woman, seated in the front of the vehicle, had sustained numerous fatal injuries. Nothing could be done for her and she was declared dead.”

Two other people, both men, were attended to on the scene. One man was found in a critical condition while the second man had sustained moderate injuries.

The patients were treated for their injuries and the critically injured man was provided with advanced life support interventions before they were transported to a nearby hospital for further care, Meiring said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

