Man seriously burnt in Pietermaritzburg shack fire

June 8 - A man, believed to be in his 40s, was seriously burnt when a shack caught alight in an informal settlement near Umlaas Road outside Pietermaritzburg on Saturday morning. Photo: ER24 ;

A man, believed to be in his 40s, was seriously burnt when a shack caught alight in an informal settlement near the Umlaas Road outside Pietermaritzburg on Saturday morning, paramedics said.

ER24 personnel arrived on the scene at about 8.10am to find a man seated in a vehicle parked outside a shack, ER24 spokesman Russel Meiring said.

Medics assessed the man and found that he had sustained burn wounds on his legs and arms, leaving him in a serious condition.

The man was treated for his injuries and provided with pain-relief medication before he was transported to Edendale Provincial Hospital for further care. The details surrounding the incident were not yet known, Meiring said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

