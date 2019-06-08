Man seriously injured after car slams into tree in Cape Town

A man, believed to be in his 60s, was seriously injured when his car veered out of control and crashed into a tree off Constantia Road in Constantia, Cape Town on Friday afternoon, paramedics said.

ER24 personnel arrived on the scene at 3pm to find the Western Cape Fire Services already in attendance, ER24 spokesman Russel Meiring said on Saturday.

”A man, believed to be in his 60s, was found lying trapped inside the vehicle in a serious condition. Fire services had to use specialised rescue equipment to free the man from the vehicle. Once freed, paramedics treated the man and provided him with pain-relief medication before he was transported to Life Vincent Palotti Hospital for further care,” Meiring said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

