Teenage cyclist seriously injured in collision with a car

“ER24 paramedics arrived to find the South African Police Services and members of the community tending to the teenager. The exact details aren’t clear, but it is suspected that a light motor vehicle collided with him from behind,” ER24 said in a statement.

He sustained multiple injuries and was treated and stabilised at the scene before being taken to a nearby private hospital further care, ER24 said.

“The Fire Department, SAPS and other services were on the scene for further investigations.”

– African News Agency (ANA)

