One dead, 10 injured in WCape bus, bakkie crash

One person died and 10 other people were injured on Tuesday when a bakkie and a bus collided on the N1 near the Montagu turn-off between De Doorns and Touwsriver in the Western Cape, paramedics said.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said that ER24 personnel, as well as Metro and Fire Rescue Services, arrived on the scene to find a wrecked bakkie lying on the side of the road.

“A large bus was found parked a short distance away. The passengers had already climbed off the bus and were found seated on the opposite side of the road,” Meiring said.

“On closer inspection, paramedics found that the driver of the bakkie had sustained numerous fatal injuries. Nothing more could be done by paramedics. The passengers from the bus were assessed and only ten were found with moderate to serious injuries.”

Meiring said that patients were treated for their injuries on the scene before they were transported to the Worcester Provincial Hospital for further care.

The cause of the accident was not known and Meiring said that local authorities were on the scene to investigate.

– African News Agency

