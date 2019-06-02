Man critically injured as train hits him in Gauteng

ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene at about 9.45pm, where they found the man still trapped underneath the train, ER24 spokesman Werner Vermaak said.

He was in a critical condition and sustained several traumatic injuries. Paramedics managed to extricate him from underneath the train and rushed him to Tambo Memorial Hospital for further care. According to bystanders, the man attempted to cross the tracks when he was struck by the train.

Local authorities attended the scene, Vermaak said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.