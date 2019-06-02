Two men crushed in Soweto after driving into tree

ER24 paramedics and Johannesburg Fire and Rescue Services personnel arrived on the scene where they found the two men still trapped inside the car, ER24 spokesman Werner Vermaak said.

“Both had sustained fatal injuries. Sadly, there was nothing that could be done for them and they were declared dead. Fire and rescue services had to use mechanical tools to remove them from the vehicle.”

The exact circumstances surrounding the accident were not yet known, Vermaak said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

