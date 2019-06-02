Rescue Care medic saves granny from burning flat in Durban

This as a fire ripped through a block of flats on Noble Road, opposite the Berea Centre in Berea in Durban, at about 3.30pm on Saturday afternoon.

Rescue Care paramedic Ian Wessels was returning to the ambulance base when he saw smoke and was flagged down by bystanders, Rescue Care MD Garrith Jamieson said.

“He immediately called for the Durban Fire Department and went to investigate. A security guard informed him that there was a sick lady that was on the 3rd floor. Without any hesitation, Ian who has previous fire fighting experience, entered the building.

“He managed to rescue the elderly lady who was then carried down the stairs and then to an awaiting ambulance. She was stabilised on the scene before being transported to a nearby hospital for further care. Durban Fire Department worked quickly to extinguish the blaze.

“Ian’s dedication does not go unnoticed and management applauds his actions which definitely resulted in the prevention of a fatality,” Jamieson said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

