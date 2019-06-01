Worker dies, another injured after trench they were digging in Pretoria caves in

A construction worker has died and another was rescued by his co-workers when a trench they were digging collapsed on them in Oaktree Street in Hazelwood, Pretoria, late on Friday afternoon, paramedics said.

Reports from the scene indicated that workers were digging a trench about two metres deep when it caved in, trapping two of the workers, Netcare 911 spokesman Shawn Herbst said.

“One of the workers, an adult male, tragically sustained fatal injuries when he became trapped under sand at the bottom of the trench. The man was declared deceased on the scene. Another adult male worker sustained serious injuries when he too became trapped in the sand. The top of his head was visible to co-workers who rushed to his aid, clearing the sand from around his head and mouth so he could breathe.”

The man was treated on the scene by an advanced life support paramedic and once stabilised was transported by ambulance to hospital for further treatment. While emergency workers were working on the scene trying to recover the body from the sand, parts of the trench began collapsing. For safety reasons, the recovery effort was put on hold until the City of Tswane technical rescue team could continue the recovery, Herbst said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

