Two people dead, four injured as bakkie rolls in Centurion

Two people died and four others were injured after a bakkie rollover in Centurion between Gerhardsville and Diepsloot on Tuesday, paramedics said.

ER24 spokesperson, Ineke van Huyssteen said upon arrival at the scene shortly after 12pm, paramedics found the bakkie off the roadway and patients scattered across the scene.

“Unfortunately, two of the patients had sustained fatal injuries and were declared dead at the scene,” Van Huyssteen said.

“The ER24 Oneplan Medical helicopter, as well as another medical helicopter, airlifted two seriously injured patients to hospital for further medical care.”

Two other patients who sustained moderate injuries were transported to hospital for further medical care, she said.

Circumstances surrounding the incident were not known to paramedics.

Police were on the scene to conduct further investigations.

– African News Agency (ANA)

