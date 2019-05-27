Nine dead, 25 seriously injured in N3 horror crash

Nine people died and 25 others were injured on Monday afternoon in a collision involving multiple vehicles, including trucks, along the N3 near the Barry Marais offramp in Vosloorus.

Shawn Herbst, spokesperson for Netcare 911 said when paramedics arrived on scene they found patients “lying all over” the road. Some of the vehicles caught alight and were completely burnt out.

“Paramedics assessed the scene and found that nine people had sustained fatal injuries and at least another twenty five patients sustained injuries ranging from minor to critical,” said Herbst.

“All the patients were treated on scene by advance life support personnel and once stabilised were transported by various ambulance services to hospital for further treatment.”

Herbst said authorities were on scene and are investigating the cause of the horror smash.

– African News Agency (ANA)

