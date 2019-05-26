Accidents 26.5.2019 07:54 pm

Woman airlifted to hospital following Roodepoort minibus taxi crash

File photo: Netcare 911

A critically injured woman was airlifted to hospital after a minibus taxi crashed and rolled in Roodepoort in Johannesburg, paramedics said on Sunday.

At 10.30pm on Saturday night, Netcare 911 paramedics responded to reports of a crash on Mouton Road in Roodepoort, Netcare 911 spokesman Shawn Herbst said.

According to reports from the scene, the driver of a minibus taxi lost control of the vehicle, resulting in it rolling. Three people were injured, one of them critically.

“The patient, a female in her 20s, required advanced life support intervention to stabilise her. The fire and rescue services had to use the jaws-of-life to free her from the wreckage.”

Due to the nature of the woman’s injures, the Netcare 2 specialised helicopter ambulance was called to airlift her to hospital for further treatment, Herbst said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

