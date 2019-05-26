Accidents 26.5.2019 05:35 pm

Two people dead, three injured as car rolls near Pietermaritzburg

ANA
May 26 - Two men, believed to be 30 years of age, died and three other people were injured, one critically, when the car they were travelling in veered out of control and rolled from the M70 in the Taylors Halt area near Pietermaritzburg on Sunday morning. Photo: ER24

ER24 paramedics arrived at the scene at 9.26am to find the car some distance off the road, having rolled across a stream

Two men, believed to be 30 years of age, died and three other people were injured, one critically, when the car they were travelling in veered out of control and rolled off the M70 in the Taylors Halt area near Pietermaritzburg on Sunday morning, paramedics said.

ER24 paramedics arrived at the scene at 9.26am to find the car some distance off the road, having rolled across a stream, ER24 spokesman Ross Campbell said.

“The occupants had been ejected. The two males unfortunately showed no signs of life and were declared dead on arrival by ER24. Two other adult males, one critical, the other serious, were treated with advanced life support interventions and transported by another service to Greys Hospital.”

An 18-year-old woman, who had suffered moderate injuries, was treated and transported to to Edenvale hospital for further care. The South African Police Service and traffic department officials were on the scene for further investigation, Campbell said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

