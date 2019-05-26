Accidents 26.5.2019 10:02 am

Woman airlifted to hospital in critical condition following car crash near Cape Town

ANA
A woman was airlifted to hospital on Saturday after she was critically injured when her car veered off the N7 north of Cape Town and crashed. Photo: Netcare 911

A woman was airlifted to hospital on Saturday after she was critically injured when her car veered off the N7 north of Cape Town and crashed, paramedics said.

Netcare 911 responded to reports of a car crash on the N7 heading in the direction of Malmesbury from Cape Town, Netcare 911 spokesman Shawn Herbst said.

Reports from the scene indicated that the driver of a car, 54-year-old woman, lost control of her car, causing the vehicle to crash into a ditch.

“The patient was assessed on the scene by an advanced life support paramedic and found to have sustained serious injuries. Due to the nature of her injuries, the Netcare 6 specialised helicopter ambulance was activated to airlift the seriously injured woman to hospital for further treatment,” Herbst said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

