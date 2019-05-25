Driver killed as truck veers out of control at Pietermaritzburg

A 35-year-old truck driver died after he lost control of his truck and the vehicle overturned on the N3, near the Armitage Road turn-off just north of Pietermaritzburg early on Saturday morning, paramedics said.

ER24 paramedics, as well as the Pietermaritzburg fire department, were on the scene just before 5am to find the truck on its side, half in the emergency lane and halfway down the embankment, and the driver trapped, ER24 spokesman Ross Campbell said.

“Unfortunately, due to the severity of his injuries, by the time the man was extracted from the cab he showed no signs of life and was declared dead on the scene.”

Police and traffic officials were on the scene to investigate, Campbell said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

