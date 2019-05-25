Worker airlifted to hospital after being critically injured in industrial accident in Gauteng

A critically injured factory worker was airlifted by helicopter to hospital following an industrial accident in Benoni in Ekurhuleni on Friday afternoon, paramedics said.

The middle-aged man, who “managed to get his arm caught in an industrial metal machine”, suffered critical injuries and was airlifted by the ER24 Oneplan helicopter to hospital, ER24 spokesman Ross Campbell said on Saturday.

ER24 paramedics arrived at the scene to find the factory first aid provider in attendance. “They had used a tourniquet to stem the bleeding and attempted to keep the patient calm. Advanced life support interventions were then administered by our medics before the worker was airlifted to a private hospital in Alberton for emergency treatment,” Campbell said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

