Man falls from 4th floor flat in Pietermaritzburg, critically injured

A young man, thought to be 20 years of age, was critically injured when he fell 15 to 20 metres from the 4th floor of a block of flats in the Imbali area outside Pietermaritzburg on Friday night, paramedics said.

ER24 paramedics arrived just after 9pm to find the man on the ground surrounded by onlookers, ER24 spokesman Ross Campbell said on Saturday.

“Using advanced life support interventions, the man was resuscitated, intubated, and stabilised before being transported to Edendale Hospital for further treatment. The details surrounding this incident are unknown to ER24,” Campbell said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.