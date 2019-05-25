Man killed, two children injured in crash

A man died and two pedestrians, both young children, were injured when a car veered out of control and crashed on the M25 near Ohlange in Inanda, past Dube Village in Durban on Saturday morning, paramedics said.

Rescue Care paramedics arrived on the scene at about 8.30am to find that a car had “somehow lost control” and knocked over two children, aged six and eight, on the side of the road, Rescue Care spokesman Garrith Jamieson said.

“The driver of the vehicle had sustained major injuries, and there was nothing paramedics could do for him and he was declared deceased on the scene. The two children, both young boys, had sustained moderate injuries and were transported to a nearby hospital for further care that they required.”

At this stage, the events leading up to the crash were unknown and police were investigating, Jamieson said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

