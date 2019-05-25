Accidents 25.5.2019 10:49 am

Man dies as concrete fence collapses in Durban

ANA
A man believed to be in his 30s was killed when the wall he was working on collapsed onto him on South Coast Road in Montclair in Durban on Friday afternoon. Photo: Rescue Care

A man believed to be in his 30s was killed when the wall he was working on collapsed onto him on South Coast Road in Montclair in Durban on Friday afternoon. Photo: Rescue Care

Although he had been freed by coworkers, he had sustained major head injuries and there was nothing more paramedics could do.

A man believed to be in his 30s was killed when the wall he was working on collapsed onto him on South Coast Road in Montclair in Durban on Friday afternoon, paramedics said.

Rescue Care paramedics arrived on the scene to find the man had been freed by coworkers, Rescue Care spokesman Garrith Jamieson said on Saturday.

“He was assessed by advanced life support paramedics. However, he had sustained major head injuries and there was nothing more paramedics could do, and he was declared deceased on the scene. South African Police Service (Saps) were on the scene and will be investigating further,” Jamieson said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Man killed, two children injured in crash 25.5.2019
Three arrested for murder of two Durban police officers 23.5.2019
Two Durban cops shot dead guarding ANC councillor’s home 21.5.2019




today in print

Read Today's edition