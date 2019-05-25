Man dies as concrete fence collapses in Durban

A man believed to be in his 30s was killed when the wall he was working on collapsed onto him on South Coast Road in Montclair in Durban on Friday afternoon, paramedics said.

Rescue Care paramedics arrived on the scene to find the man had been freed by coworkers, Rescue Care spokesman Garrith Jamieson said on Saturday.

“He was assessed by advanced life support paramedics. However, he had sustained major head injuries and there was nothing more paramedics could do, and he was declared deceased on the scene. South African Police Service (Saps) were on the scene and will be investigating further,” Jamieson said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

