Plane crashes into tree on farm in Hekpoort, Gauteng

No injuries were reported.

Netcare spokesperson Shawn Herbst said at about 9am a male pilot in his sixties escaped injury when he needed to perform a forced landing in an unoccupied area near to a private airstrip, allegedly due to engine failure.

The plane, a Ryan Navion light aircraft, sustained damage when it hit a tree during the landing. The pilot was travelling alone.

“The pilot was assessed, but refused to go to the hospital. Fire and Rescue Services were on scene and cordoned off the area,” said Herbst.

Local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.

