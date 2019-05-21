Car crashes into river, one dead and five injured in Pietermaritzburg

A woman believed to be in her 20s was killed and five others injured on Tuesday morning when a light motor vehicle crashed into the river off Commercial Road in Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu Natal, paramedics said.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said paramedics were called to the scene shortly after 4.15 am to find the South African Police Service search and rescue services already in attendance.

“A light motor vehicle was found in the middle of the river, with three of the occupants found seated on the banks. Search and rescue services and ER24 medics climbed into the river to retrieve the three other patients that had also been in the vehicle,” Meiring said.

Once retrieved, paramedics found that a woman had already succumbed to her injuries and she was declared dead on the scene. Five other patients were found to have sustained moderate injuries. They were treated and transported to nearby hospitals for further care.

“The details surrounding this incident are not yet known but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations,” Meiring said.

– African News Agency

