Two people dead, eight injured as bakkie rolls in Gauteng

Two people were killed and eight others were injured, some critically, when a bakkie veered out of control and rolled on the N12 between Westonaria and Fochville in Gauteng on Sunday, paramedics said.

ER24 personnel, along with other services, arrived on the scene at 11.13am to find a bakkie upright on the side of the road at the bottom of a small embankment, ER24 spokesman Russel Meiring said.

“The passengers from the vehicle were found lying all around. Emergency personnel assessed the patients and found that a man and woman had sustained numerous fatal injuries. Nothing could be done for them and they were declared dead on the scene.”

Eight other people were assessed, their injuries ranging from minor to critical. Paramedics treated the patients and provided the critically injured with advanced life support interventions.

Once treated, one critically injured patient was airlifted by the ER24 Oneplan helicopter to Sunshine Hospital. The remaining patients were transported to various facilities for further care. The details surrounding the accident were not yet known, Meiring said.

