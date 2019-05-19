One person killed, another critically injured by train in Johannesburg

One person was killed and another was critically injured when they were hit by a train at Doornfontein Station in Johannesburg, paramedics said on Sunday.

ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene at 9 pm on Friday night to find a provincial services paramedic already in attendance, ER24 spokesman Russel Meiring said.

“One patient had already been pronounced dead on the scene by the provincial services. The second patient, a man in his 40s, was found to have sustained several injuries and was in a critical condition.”

The man was treated for his injuries and provided with advanced life support interventions before he was transported by ER24, with the aid of the provincial services paramedic, to Charlotte Maxeke Hospital. The exact details surrounding the incident were not yet known, Meiring said.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.