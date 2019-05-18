Young boy cycling dies after being hit by car in Durban

A young boy died after he was hit by a car while riding his bicycle in Athlone Park in Durban, paramedics said on Saturday.

Netcare 911 paramedics responded at 3.10pm on Saturday afternoon to reports of a road accident on Nyathi Road under the N2 bridge in Athlone Park, Netcare 911 spokesman Shawn Herbst said.

Reports from the scene indicated that a boy riding a bicycle was hit by a car. Paramedics assessed the scene and found that the child was in a critical condition due to massive trauma to his head and chest and required advanced life support intervention.

“While paramedics were stabilising him, he went into cardiac arrest. A full advanced life support resuscitation was initiated. The patient was declared deceased on the scene,” Herbst said.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.