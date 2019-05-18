One dead, seven injured in head-on taxi crash

At least one person was killed and seven other people were injured, some seriously, in a head-on collision between two minibus taxis on the R550 in Walkerville, Johannesburg on Saturday morning, paramedics said.

ER24 personnel, along with several other services, arrived on the scene minutes before 8am to find the two minibus taxis on the same side of the road, ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said.

The passengers from the two taxis vehicles were found “scattered around the scene”, he said.

Emergency personnel assessed the various patients and found that one woman, believed to be in her 20s, had sustained numerous injuries and showed no signs of life. Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and advanced life support interventions were immediately initiated in an effort to revive the patient.

“Unfortunately, after some time, no vital signs returned and the woman was declared dead on the scene.”

Seven other people were attended to by ER24 with injuries ranging from minor to serious. They were treated for their injuries, provided with pain-relief medication, and thereafter transported to nearby provincial hospitals. Several other patients were treated and transported to various hospitals by other services, Meiring said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

