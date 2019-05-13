Mother, daughter killed in collision on R24 in Magaliesburg

A mother and her daughter were killed in a collision on the R24 in Magaliesburg on Monday evening, Netcare 911 said in a statement.

The two died people when their car collided with a bakkie on the R24 near Orient Hills.

Paramedics said that the occupants of the bakkie were not injured, while a man and another young female were treated on the scene and stabilised before being taken to hospital for further treatment.

The circumstances surrounding the accident were not given.

– African News Agency (ANA)

