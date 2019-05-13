Driver dies and four others injured in Pietermaritzburg collision

A man died and four others sustained minor injuries following a collision between two light motor vehicles, paramedics said on Monday.

Paramedics arrived at the crash scene along the R56 in Westgate, South of Pietermaritzburg on Sunday just before 7pm.

Ross Campbell, ER24 spokesperson, said: “One of the vehicles was found down an embankment, the other was still in the road.”

He said the deceased driver and two passengers, a male and female in their late 20s/early 30s, were all trapped inside their car. The body and one of the passengers required extraction by the fire department.

The injured were treated on the scene before they were taken to a private hospital in the area for further care.

Police are investigating the cause of the fatal crash.

– African News Agency

