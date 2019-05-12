Four people injured, two seriously, as car rolls in Gauteng

A seriously injured person was airlifted to hospital after four people were injured when the car they were travelling in veered off the R559 and rolled in Randfontein on the West Rand on Sunday afternoon, paramedics said.

When ER24 paramedics arrived at the scene shortly before 1pm, they found all four of the patients outside of the car, ER24 spokeswoman Ineke van Huyssteen said.

“It is believed that three of the patients were ejected from the vehicle. Two of the patients sustained serious injuries and two sustained injuries ranging from minor to moderate. The ER24 Oneplan medical helicopter airlifted the one seriously injured patient to hospital for further medical care.”

The other three patients were transported by ER24 and the provincial emergency medical services (EMS) to hospital for further medical care, Van Huyssteen said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

