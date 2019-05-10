Sixteen injured in KwaZulu-Natal minibus taxi accident – Netcare 911

Sixteen people were injured on Thursday morning in an accident involving a minibus taxi on the N3 highway in KwaZulu-Natal, said emergency service Netcare 911.

Reports from the scene indicated that the taxi driver lost control resulting in the vehicle rolling over and catching fire, said Netcare 911 Shawn Herbst in a statement.

“A total of sixteen patients sustained injuries ranging from minor to moderate,” he said, adding that all the injured were treated on the scene and transported to hospital for further treatment.

– African News Agency

