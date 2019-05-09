Sixteen injured in taxi and light motor vehicle crash

Sixteen people have sustained injuries ranging from minor to moderate in a collision between a light motor vehicle and a taxi on the R617 in Merrivale in KwaZulu-Natal, paramedics said on Thursday.

The taxi, according to a statement by ER24, rolled down an embankment.

“When ER24 paramedics arrived at the scene shortly before 7.30am, they found patients either sitting or standing at the scene. ER24, as well as various other medical services on the scene, transported the patients to hospital for further medical care,” said ER24 spokesperson Ineke van Huyssteen.

Circumstances surrounding the incident are not known.

Police were on the scene to conduct further investigations.

– African News Agency

