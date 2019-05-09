Accidents 9.5.2019 11:31 am

Toddler killed and five injured in Pietermaritzburg crash

ANA
A three-year-old baby girl was killed and five others injured following a two-vehicle collision on Maqongqo road in Table Mountain, Pietermaritzburg on the early hours of Thursday morning. PHOTO: ER24 Paramedics

A three-year-old girl was killed and five others injured following a two-vehicle collision on Maqongqo Road in Table Mountain, Pietermaritzburg, in the early hours of Thursday morning, paramedics said.

ER24 spokesperson Ineke van Huyssteen said paramedics arrived at the scene at approximately 1am and found another medical service already in attendance.

“Upon further assessment, they found a baby outside of the one vehicle. The baby sustained fatal injuries and was declared dead on the scene by paramedics,” said Van Huyssteen.

Two patients were found in one vehicle, and three others were found lying outside on the grass. The patients were found to have sustained injuries ranging from minor to moderate.

ER24, as well as various other medical services on the scene, transported the injured to hospital for further medical care.

The exact circumstances surrounding the incident were not immediately known. Police were on the scene for further investigations.

– African News Agency

