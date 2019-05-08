Accidents 8.5.2019 04:07 pm

Four people injured in collision between Fochville and Westonaria in Gauteng

Four people, including a 10-year-old girl, were injured on Wednesday when their light motor vehicle collided with a truck on the N12 between Fochville and Westonaria. 

The four injured were assessed by other services when ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene just before 12pm, ER24 spokesperson Ross Campbell said in a statement.

“Two people, a male and female believed to be the parents, had already been transported to a hospital in the area,” Campbell said.

The 10-year-old girl suffered moderate injuries, while a seriously injured 20-year-old female was given advanced life support and stabilised before they were both taken to a private hospital in Randfontein, Campbell said.

The Fire and Traffic departments were on the scene for further investigations.

– African News Agency (ANA)

