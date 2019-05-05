One person killed, another injured as bakkie rolls on R56 in KwaZulu-Natal

One person was killed and another was injured when their bakkie rolled several times along the R56 in Thornville, Pietermaritzburg on Sunday morning, paramedics said.

Shortly after 7.30am, paramedics from ER24 arrived on the scene where they found the bakkie lying on its side several metres into an open veld, ER24 spokesman Werner Vermaak said.

Upon assessment, they found a man, believed to be 23 years old, next to the road. Bystanders explained that they brought the man to the road following the crash. He was treated for injuries to his back and head.

Another man was found several metres away from the wreckage in the veld. Sadly, there was nothing that paramedics could do for him and he was declared dead on the scene. The exact circumstances surrounding the accident were not yet known, Vermaak said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

